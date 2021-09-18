Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 68.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

