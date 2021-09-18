Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $438,087.24 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09.

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,245,626.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $54.77 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

