Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. 178,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,814. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.