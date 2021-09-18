Piper Sandler Weighs in on IBEX Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBEX in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.