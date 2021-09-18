Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 54.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 83,045 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

