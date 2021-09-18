PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00134372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

