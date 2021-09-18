PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.