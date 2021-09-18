PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 496 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $315,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

