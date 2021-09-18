PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

