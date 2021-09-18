PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

