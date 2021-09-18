PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after acquiring an additional 337,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,914 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.