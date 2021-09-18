PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novanta by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $153.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.05. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $156.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

