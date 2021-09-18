PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PYPD opened at $7.78 on Friday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.30.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

