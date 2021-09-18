Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Up 4.7%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 81,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,685,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $560,082. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

