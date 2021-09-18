PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

