Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.
Shares of Prada stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Prada has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.
Prada Company Profile
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.