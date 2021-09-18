Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Prada has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

