PRIA Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $184,316.12 and $1,102.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00131592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars.

