Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 5,020 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.48% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $91,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $86.83 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

