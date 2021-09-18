Primecap Management Co. CA Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.75% of NuVasive worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,958.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.