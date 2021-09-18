Primecap Management Co. CA Has $48.18 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $48,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after acquiring an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

PNR opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

