Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.62% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $58.74 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

