Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,300 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $2,511,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $120.38 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

