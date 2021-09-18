Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 7,290 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 149,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.