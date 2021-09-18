Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $666.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.31 million and the highest is $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. lifted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.25. 427,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 51.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

