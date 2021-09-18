Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 38,696 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.14% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $67,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.78 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

