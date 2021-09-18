Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $76.48 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $76,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

