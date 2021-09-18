Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $62,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $213.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

