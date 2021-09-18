Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 138,130 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 138,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Universal Health Services worth $58,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

