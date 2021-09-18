Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $61,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $385.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

