Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Update

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,389,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,922,000.

PGRW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Progress Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

