Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Prologis posted sales of $980.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

PLD stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,436. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,594,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,178,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2,636.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.