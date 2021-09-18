Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $25.23

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $24.12. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

