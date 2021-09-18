Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PGUCY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
