Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PGUCY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

