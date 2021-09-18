Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Update

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the August 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.67. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

