Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 6,920 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $113.23. 1,878,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

