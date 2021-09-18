Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,017 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 597,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 53,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,235,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,230,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

