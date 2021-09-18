Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.