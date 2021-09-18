Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Amgen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 51,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.38. 5,658,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,894. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

