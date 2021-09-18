Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

NYSE TME traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

