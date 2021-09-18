Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,880 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $8.51 on Friday, reaching $278.14. The stock had a trading volume of 898,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,593. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.