Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,882 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,444. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.19.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.