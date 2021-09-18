Pyrk Reaches Market Cap of $40,863.47 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $40,863.47 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

