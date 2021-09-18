Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stride in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

LRN opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.