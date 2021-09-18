Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

NYSE:ECL opened at $218.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.22. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

