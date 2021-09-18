Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Cut by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

