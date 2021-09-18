Qcash (QC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $211.75 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.11 million and approximately $211.75 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00174680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.24 or 0.07198288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,366.31 or 0.99893932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.01 or 0.00857147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.