QLC Chain Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $308,639.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07128520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.27 or 1.00092486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00865145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

