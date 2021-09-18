Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $332.16 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $332.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $12.68 or 0.00026273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,740,456 coins and its circulating supply is 98,706,653 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

