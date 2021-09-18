Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 262.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

