Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,072.14 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,149.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

